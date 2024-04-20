Govt decides to launch joint operation in riverine areas

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi decided on Friday to launch a joint operation in the riverine areas to combat the lawlessness and gangs of dacoits who use the region to conduct criminal activities.

The decision came during a meeting of the National Action Plan Implementation Review Committee held at the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters.

The meeting, presided over by Naqvi, was attended by the federal interior secretary, head of NACTA, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general (DG), as well as inspectors general (IG) and home secretaries of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

The national coordinator of NACTA and various intelligence agencies personnel were also present during the high-level meeting.

The meeting also focused on providing new technology to the police forces to better their performance and the participants reviewed security measures for Chinese citizens.

The IG of each province further provided a comprehensive briefing on the security protocols in place for the safety of Chinese nationals.

The interior minister, emphasizing the paramount importance of safeguarding Chinese citizens, directed all security agencies, including the police to “ensure 100% adherence to standard operating procedure (SOPs).”

The minister warned that any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken for negligence in implementation,” added Naqvi.

Moreover, the meeting deliberated on the foolproof security arrangements required in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore during the visit of the Iranian President.

While discussing the forthcoming joint operation in the riverine areas, he said, “The evil elements will be permanently eradicated [from the Kacha areas] with the joint operation.”

The minister confirmed that modern technology, including drones, will be utilized during the operation. In addressing the issue of trafficking, Naqvi acknowledged the progress made in recent months, noting a significant reduction. He urged all agencies to enforce strict legal measures against traffickers through a collaborative approach.