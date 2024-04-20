Imran alleges Bushra’s food contaminated with toilet cleaner

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed on Friday that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was given food mixed with “toilet cleaner.”

During the hearing of the £190 million corruption reference in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, Imran informed Judge Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a closed court.

Khan said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had recommended conducting Bushra Bibi’s tests at Shifa International Hospital. However, he added that the jail administration was adamant about conducting the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

Imran Khan informed the court that toilet cleaner had been mixed into Bushra Bibi’s food, causing her health to deteriorate with daily stomach irritation.

The court advised Imran to refrain from holding “press conferences” during the hearings, to which Khan responded by stating that his statements are misquoted and he engages with journalists to clarify them.

The court stressed the importance of decorum, suggesting addressing the media after the hearing, to which Khan stated that the jail administration removes the media from the courtroom after the hearing. He also requested that the court allow him a 10-minute interaction with the media after the hearings.