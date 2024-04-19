Tajir Dost app: Traders show lack of interest in registration process

The registration target set by the government for the Tajir Dost (Trader Friend) app could not be achieved due to a lack of interest by the traders.

The Tajir Dost app was launched to tax retailers in Pakistan. Through the app, the government was hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net, the sources said.

Talking in a private TV channel talks show, President All-Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, Ajmal Baloch said he submitted reservations with FBR on the SRO within a week.

He alleged Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) cannot be a “Tajir Dost” due to its corrupt practices.

Baloch was of the view every trader is paying fixed advance income tax through electricity bills, so what is the need for more taxes?

He said the trader is already paying 13 different types of taxes on the commercial meter. “You are asking for Rs1,200 per month tax but a trader is already paying Rs15,000 to 20,000 taxes yearly.” Ajmal invited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials to sit with the traders’ bodies to discuss the indirect taxes being paid by the traders.

He also alleged that FBR officers are taking “monthly charges” from the traders, who are mostly less educated.