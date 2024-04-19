Zong Business revolutionizes digital landscape

Zong Business, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator has joined hands with China Gezhouba Construction Management Services (CGCMS) to ensure seamless connectivity robust networks, and innovative digital solutions to help the organization achieve its ambitious goals without hindrance.

Founded in 1970, China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) is a key subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd., a prominent state-owned enterprise. CGGC specializes in various sectors including water conservancy, power generation, infrastructure construction, and real estate development, encompassing design, construction, investment, and operation services. CGCMS’ expertise combined with Zong 4G’s proficiency in network architecture, security, and scalability will enable CGCMS to regulate its organizational processes more effectively.

In a dynamic era where connectivity reigns supreme, this strategic alliance is poised to revolutionize the digital landscape. Zong Business is focusing on delivering seamless WiFi connectivity across CGCMS’s two flagship buildings, powered by cutting-edge Dedicated Internet Service. That’s not all – we’re elevating communication standards with our state-of-the-art digital voice platform, connecting CGCMS effortlessly with global and local destinations. The signing ceremony, a beacon of innovation, took place at the prestigious Zong CMPak Headquarters in Islamabad, with top-tier executives from both entities coming together to mark this monumental occasion.