Azerbaijan Airlines starts Karachi — Baku flight

Azerbaijan Airlines’ maiden flight arrived at JIAP Karachi on 12:00 am (midnight) 19th Apr 2024. The flight was warmly received by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Minister Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Officials of foreign Office and members of Karachi Business Community. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, was also present to greet the inaugural flight upon its arrival in Karachi. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori termed it historic achievement of both the nations and said that this would boost trade, tourism and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The flight would operate twice a week.