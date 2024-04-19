Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Barrister Gohar attempted to increase his stature through criticism of President Asif Ali Zardari, Gohar, who attempted to halt aid by writing a letter to the IMF, criticism on Asif Ali Zardari, is ridiculous.

In his statement, Sindh’s senior minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, remarked that following Shaheed Bibi, Asif Ali Zardari emerged as a symbol of strengthening the federation. Asif Ali Zardari represents a metaphor for promoting democracy and discouraging non-democratic forces. Additionally, President Asif Ali Zardari renamed KPK, and Gilgit-Baltistan was granted the status of a province. He remarked that President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the federation by championing the slogan of “Pakistan Khappe.” Additionally, President Asif Ali Zardari bolstered the federation by granting rights to the provinces through the Eighteenth Amendment. The tradition established by Asif Ali Zardari, exemplified by bringing ANP to the Senate, remains unprecedented in the political history of Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that the policies and actions of President Asif Ali Zardari played a crucial role in stabilizing democracy in the country and yielding positive effects on the nation. President Asif Ali Zardari, through strategic initiatives such as Vision 2025, worked tirelessly to enhance Pakistan’s position in the global economy.

He further emphasized that national development, stability, economic reforms, increasing investment, and job creation have been the primary objectives of President Asif Zardari. It is crucial to acknowledge the significant role played by President Asif Ali Zardari in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.