Decision to make wildlife zoos and parks plastic free zones

Special message from DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik to all wildlife parks and zoos for implementation.

Use paper and cloth bags in all wildlife parks and zoos

Ensure ban on use of plastic bags in all wildlife parks and zoos

Make tourists aware of the harmful effects of plastic pollution, DG Mudassar Riaz Malik

Use plastic products alternately. The element of plastic recycling should be highlighted. Wildlife officers should strictly follow the instructions of the above authorities. Full awareness should be provided about plastic pollution in all wildlife parks and zoos.