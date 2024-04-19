

Smog Remediation Case: Order to transfer Deputy Director Environment Lahore, Sheikhupura

The Lahore High Court has ordered to change the Deputy Director of Environment Lahore and Sheikhupura for not taking action against the environmental polluters.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and others for the remedy of smog.

Justice Shahid Karim inquired what the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab is going to do on the 100-acre area, to which the CBD lawyer said that the CBD is going to be a project of the Punjab government.

Member Judicial Water Commission told the court that housing societies were depleting agricultural land, which would lead to food security issues, to which Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the government would have to seriously consider it.

Lawyer CBD said that there are a lot of illegal housing societies in the vicinity of Lahore, two acres of land is bought and electricity pole is installed and a housing society is formed.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that perhaps there is no policy related to housing societies.

Justice Shahid Karim said that the DG Environment should immediately replace these two officers, the court ordered to replace the officers who did not take action against the environmental polluters.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till next week.