Did Abrarul Haq get married for a second time?

Renowned Bhangra icon and former politician, Abrarul Haq, known for his electrifying music and significant contributions to the Pakistani music industry, has recently sparked controversy regarding his stance on second marriage.

In a candid interview, Abrarul Haq, whose melodious tunes have become synonymous with celebratory occasions across the globe, shared his unequivocal disinterest in the prospect of remarriage. The artist, who had ventured into the political arena with a commendable career, disclosed that the notion of marrying again had never even crossed his mind.

Despite maintaining a staunchly private stance on his personal life, Abrarul Haq opened up about his wife’s vehement reaction to the mere suggestion of a second marriage. While the couple has always exuded harmony and happiness in public appearances, the singer revealed a startling revelation about his wife’s response to such a possibility.

“His wife would not actually do anything if he says something on this topic but she has time and again threatened him with loss of life if he considered to marry again,” disclosed Abrarul Haq during the interview.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through the entertainment and political spheres, as fans and followers grapple with the intensity of his wife’s reaction. Abrarul Haq’s admission sheds light on the complexities of personal relationships amidst public personas, highlighting the delicate balance between fame and family life.