Zardari calls for end to political polarisation

President Asif Ali Zardari has called for making joint efforts to steer the country out of crisis and also called upon all stakeholders to play their role for the prosperity of the nation.

He stated this while addressing the joint session of parliament on Thursday after the February 8 general elections amid protest staged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers.

“Let me also take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all parliamentarians and provincial assembly members for their trust and confidence in electing me for a second time as the president of Islamic republic of Pakistan,” the president said this in his opening remarks. President Zardari said their agenda and ideology will strengthen the country and underlined the need for creating a political environment to fulfill the expectations of all stakeholders.

He asked the political leadership of the country to highlight their priorities and stressed the need for ending differences for the country’s prosperity.

“While there are many economic reforms the government will drive in spurring jobs, reducing inflation and expanding the tax net, I want to underscore the importance of promoting positive working relationships and effective coordination, within our constitutional framework, between the Federal Government and the Provinces. This is absolutely essential for promoting an inclusive national development agenda and rolling out policies that execute tangible action on the ground.”

He said: “I also feel that we have little time to waste. The country needs us to move on from the polarisation so common now to contemporary politics. This joint House must play a leading role in rebuilding public confidence in the parliamentary process and establish a foundation for the uninterrupted sustainable development of our nation.”

In the same address, Zardari called for turning a new page and making a fresh start, emphasising a meaningful dialogue, parliamentary consensus and fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation to do away with the polarisation and overcome the challenges pervading the country. “In my considered view, it is time to turn a new page The challenges we face are not impossible to overcome. They just require the fundamentals of meaningful dialogue, and parliamentary consensus We can effectively tackle our challenges and foster an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation.”

The president’s address encompassed all of the major national and international matters and challenges from economy, poverty, social welfare, women empowerment and foreign policy to Kashmir and Palestine as well as climate change.