Imran refutes Marwat’s allegation of Saudi role in regime change

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday stated that Saudi Arabia had no role in the “regime change operation”.

The statement comes days after views expressed by firebrand party leader Sher Afzal Marwat during an interview with a private TV channel regarding the kingdom’s role in supposed “regime change operation”, which the party blames for the overthrow of Imran Khan’s government.

During a segment on a private TV channel on Tuesday, Marwat suggested that Saudi Arabia, alongside the United States, played a part in the downfall of Imran Khan’s government. This statement coincided with a high-profile visit from Saudi Arabia, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

However, a day later, the central leadership of PTI and its spokesperson distanced themselves from the views expressed by Marwat, asserting that the party leader’s views do not reflect the party’s strategy or stance in any manner.

Imran Khan’s statement about the issue was conveyed by PTI leaders while speaking to the media after meeting the party founder in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s Chairman, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, stated that political consultations had taken place at Adiala Jail with the former prime minister.

He informed that PTI leader Shibli Faraz will assume the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, with his nomination papers set to be submitted today.

He announced that a meeting of the six-party opposition alliance is scheduled for April 29, during which discussions on rallies throughout Punjab will be held.

PTI leader Raoof Hasan said that his party had won and the enemies had lost. “This is the final stage. Imran Khan will soon be out of jail and become the prime minister of the country,” he further said.