Four Customs officials among six shot dead in DI Khan

At least six people, including four Customs officials, were killed on Thursday in a firing incident in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, police said.

The law enforcers said the unidentified assailants targeted the Customs officials on the Sago Road in Daraban tehsil of the district. A driver, a citizen and four Customs personnel were killed in the firing incident, the police added. Last month, at least two soldiers of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in DI Khan suicide attack.

According to Inter-Services-Public-Relations, two security personnel embraced martyrdom as a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District.

In February this year, at least five cops were martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi. As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

According to officials, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.