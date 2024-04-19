Authorities told to brace for intense rainfall

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant departments to brace for intense rainfall and thunderstorms till April 29 across the country.

Viewing the weather forecast, the NDMA directed the departments to remain vigilant and be prepared to respond to any emergent situations. “It is imperative for the departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas,” it said in a press release.

“Local departments are urged to sensitise residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans. Additionally, citizens are advised to take precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refrain from driving or walking in waterways,” it added.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and multiple weather models have predicted that Pakistan may experience a series of moderate to intense weather systems from April 17 to 29. These weather patterns are anticipated to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, posing significant risks to various parts across the country.

The NDMA advised farmers, cattle owners, tourists, and travellers to remain cautious during this period, checking weather and road conditions before travelling, and taking necessary steps to protect crops, livestock, and personal safety.

For further updates and information, citizens are encouraged to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and advisories, it added.

The forecast indicates that a weather system will enter Pakistan on April 17, initiating a period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lasting until April 22. The system will influence Balochistan from April 17 to April 19, followed by impacts on Punjab and Sindh from April 18 to April 19.

Upper Punjab will experience the effects from April 18 to April 21, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be affected from April 17 to 22.

Following this, a weaker weather system is expected to enter Pakistan on April 23, bringing low rainfall and thunderstorms to certain parts of the country until April 24th. While Balochistan and upper Punjab will experience slight impacts from April 23 to 24, KP, GB, and AJK will also be affected. However, Sindh is not expected to be impacted during this period.

Subsequently, a strong weather system is forecasted to enter Pakistan on April 25th, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms with occasional gaps until April 29. This system will intermittently affect Balochistan from April 25 to April 29. Sindh will experience impacts on April 25, 26, and 28, while South Punjab will be affected from April 27 to April 28. Upper Punjab will face the brunt from April 26 to April 29, while KP will experience effects from 25 to 29 April, potentially impacting GB and AJK from April 25 to April 29.

The expected rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs of vulnerable areas, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Turbat. Flooding may also occur in low-lying areas during the forecast period, particularly in southern western Balochistan.