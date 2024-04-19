Govt employees to now serve three-month notice period

The federal government has made it mandatory for government employees to serve a three-month notice period before voluntary retirement.

The finance ministry in a circular, sent to all federal ministries and divisions of Pakistan, bounded government employees to inform the relevant authority three months before their voluntary retirement.

According to the ministry, the three-month period will give the relevant authority ample time to hire for the position, the retiring officials had been holding. The ministry said that government employees who retire after completing 25 years of service will be eligible for pension after their voluntary retirement. However, an inquiry will be conducted to fix the responsibility in case of any loses to the retiring officials.