Scandal Peddlers and National Interests

“These are the two countries, Saudi Arabia and the United States, with whose cooperation the regime change operation took place.”

“Saudi Arabia played the role of a conduit.”

“Saudi Arabian government “serves their (the US) purposes in the region on their directions.”

Imagine the impact of such half-baked ideas when said out loud on national television, not by a typical scandal peddler but from the mouth of an official card-carrying, limelight-enjoying leader of a mainstream political party.

That PTI was quick to very publicly disapprove of Sher Afzal Marwat and emphasise in clear terms that such comments did not reflect the party’s strategy or standpoint comes as a pleasant surprise. For far too long, the ruling elite has been consumed by their individualistic agendas to spare some time for the bigger picture. However, a due acknowledgement of the “utmost value placed upon Pakistan’s relationship with the Saudi government and its people” does not even begin to undo the harm. Notices have been issued for much, much smaller incidents and leaders asked to sort out their priorities for even smaller mistakes!

There remains a fine line between holding the government accountable and damaging national interests in the name of political gains.

Mr Marwat’s comments turned into a forest fire on social media, spreading rapidly and in all directions. Soon after the interview, he was asked by leading Arab journalists whether he had any substantial evidence to back his claims. As is the norm with accusations in Pakistani politics, the established lawyer, in a strange contravention to fundamentals of law, proceeded with haphazard clarifications and an emphasis on this being his “personal opinion.” Perhaps, the honourable member of the National Assembly would do well to remember that there’s no such thing as “personal” in politics. Every little action, every single word is supposed to be a reflection of your integrity as an elected official, a representative of the people, and a stakeholder in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Therefore, now is not the time to peddle any unnecessary controversies, least of all involving those who still wish to come to Pakistan’s rescue despite a convoluted saga of comical errors. Have we forgotten the damage inflicted on Pak-Saudi relations after a particular episode of backbiting? The aftereffects of a rather embarrassing sale of a prestigious, one-of-its-own wristwatch out of Toshakahan reserves are still etched fresh in our memories.

Saudi Arabia has long been a critical ally for Pakistan, with deep-rooted ties spanning various sectors like economy, security, and diplomacy. The recent influx of Saudi investments in Pakistan has further strengthened this bond, with significant implications for the country’s development. Saudi investments have played a crucial role in boosting Pakistan’s economy, creating job opportunities, and driving infrastructural growth. Such economic collaborations are vital for Pakistan’s progress and stability, making it all the more necessary for all stakeholders, including opposition parties, to tread carefully when criticising Saudi-Pakistan relations.

The security collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is another cornerstone of their relationship. Both countries have a history of partnering in various security initiatives, particularly in counter-terrorism operations and efforts to maintain regional peace. The shared security concerns and joint endeavours highlight the strategic significance of the Saudi-Pakistan alliance in ensuring stability in the region. Any disruptions in this collaboration due to unwarranted criticisms can have far-reaching consequences on Pakistan’s security landscape.

Although what Mr Marwat chose to air in public had nothing whatsoever to do with his role as someone sitting on the opposition benches, what he and others like him need to understand is that there remains a fine line between holding the government accountable and damaging national interests in the name of political gains. No matter how robust of a role you may wish to play as the opposition in Pakistani politics, emphasising a solid checks-and-balances system, when it comes to matters of international relations, particularly with key allies like Saudi Arabia, a cautious and strategic approach is needed. Careless criticisms can not only strain diplomatic ties but also have adverse impacts on Pakistan’s economy and security.

At the end of the day, the long-term interests of Pakistan should reign supreme, regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum. Your political affiliations would only be relevant if there is a stable political process to support them and no stability can ever be imagined without establishing economic stability.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786@gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram