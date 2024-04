The Punjab government has issued a notification for the implementation of Section 144 for 5 days in 10 districts for by-elections.

According to the notification, Section 144 will be enforced in Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the notification, Section 144 will be applicable from April 18 to April 22