Torrential Rains Disrupt PIA and Other Airlines’ Operations in the UAE

In a weather-related development, the cities of Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates were hit by torrential rains, impacting air operations yesterday.

Spokesperson PIA revealed that adverse weather conditions led to severe disruptions, affecting flights and airport services, including those of PIA and other airlines operating in the region.

As the situation unfolds, authorities are diligently working to restore normalcy. PIA and other airlines are closely monitoring the situation and are poised to resume operations promptly once conditions improve.

Passengers affected by flight cancellations are advised to remain in touch with PIA Call Center at 786 786 111 for updates and assistance.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation progresses.