On the Instructions of Mohsan Naqvi operations are going on against the officers who overbilled the electricity in LESCO

After the special instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi against the electricity thieves, now the operations are going on against the officers who overbilled the electricity in LESCO. During these operations, the director of customer services of LESCO Company, Rai Muhammad Asghar, went on a 15-day leave. Although Rai Asghar going on leave during LESCO operations is a question mark?

What does the absence of CSD during power thieves and overbilling operations indicate?

On the other hand, the court gave 4 days physical remand to Lesco’s arrested xen Rabyar.