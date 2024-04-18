No-go area for motorcycle riders without helmets at mall road

Mall Road; No-go area for motorcycle riders without helmets

Gates at various places to prevent the entry of motorcyclists without helmets.

Motorcyclists without helmets are being stopped from Cantt, Zafar Ali, Canal Road, Governor House, Istanbul Chowk, CTO Lahore Amara Athar reached Mall Road to review the helmet enforcement campaign, briefing the traffic warden of CTO Lahore. Citizens should be educated. They have the benefit of wearing a helmet, the helmet protects the eyes, nose and ears from accidents as well. Citizens should wear helmets to protect themselves and their loved ones.