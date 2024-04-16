Pakistan suspects India’s involvement in Tamba’s murder

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that there are suspicions of Indian involvement in the recent attack on Amir Tamba, a suspect linked to the murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail back in 2013.

Tamba succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during an assault at his residence in Lahore’s Islampura yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regional office in Lahore on Monday, Naqvi indicated that while the police are actively investigating the attack on Tamba, there are strong indications pointing towards Indian involvement. Naqvi cited India’s alleged implication in four previous murder incidents similar to Tamba’s as grounds for suspicion in this case.

Naqvi stressed importance of refraining from conclusive statements until the investigation concludes, yet he underscored the apparent pattern linking these attacks to India.

In a separate incident last October, unidentified assailants fatally shot Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Shahid Latif and his security guards in a mosque in Daska. Latif was accused of orchestrating the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

Furthermore, in June 2021, a car bombing outside the residence of Hafiz Saeed, leader of the banned Jamatul Dawat (JeD), resulted in multiple casualties. Pakistan had previously accused India’s state agency RAW of involvement in these attacks.

Switching topics, Naqvi addressed plans to streamline immigration processes at Lahore airport by increasing counters and introducing electronic gates for passport scanning, aiming to expedite the procedures for travelers. Additionally, steps are being taken to tackle overbilling of electricity, with assurances from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to support the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in rectifying the issue.

Naqvi also highlighted ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, acknowledging the need for intensified measures. He commended the Karachi and Sindh Police for their vigorous crackdown on street crimes and advocated for legislation to curb misuse of social media platforms.

Earlier, Naqvi inaugurated the Shaheed Shahzad Younas Investigation block, named after the late Inspector Shahzad Younas, in tribute to his service. The minister toured the newly inaugurated block along with FIA Director General Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir and other officials.