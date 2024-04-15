Chinese firm to send 5,000 aid PV power generation systems

As many as 5,000 sets of household photovoltaic power generation systems, supported by China, have been completed and will soon be shipped to Pakistan. This project is one of the South-South cooperation material assistance projects of China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment to address climate change. It is contracted and implemented by Lattice Technology Co., Ltd of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP), Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. The 5,000 sets of household photovoltaic power generation systems included approximately 80,000 products across 9 categories. From program design to production inspection, Lattice High-tech successfully completed the project in less than 30 days. The aid will be installed in Balochistan province, where the temperature in some parts can exceed 50 degrees Celsius. Lattice High-tech fully investigated the local climate environment and people’s electricity habits to customize the design of household photovoltaic power generation systems. The system mainly consists of monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic modules, lithium iron phosphate batteries, solar controllers, inverters, LED lamps, power boxes, photovoltaic brackets, etc. These components are utilized to power home lighting and small household appliances by converting solar energy into electricity. According to Lattice High-tech, in addition to production, they will also invite Pakistani technicians to China for technical and installation guidance training to enhance China-Pakistan technical exchanges and share Chinese experience. The successful implementation of this aid project will effectively alleviate the pressure on local electricity supply, address the issue of lighting in remote areas, and enhance Pakistan’s capacity to deal with climate change.