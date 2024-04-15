Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as Acting Chief Justice of PHC

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court here on Monday. Senior Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar administered the oath to him during a ceremony held in Peshawar. Born on December 02, 1969, in Peshawar, Justice Ibrahim earned his law degree from Peshawar’s Khyber Law College in 1992 and acquired licenses to practice law from the high court in 1995 and the Supreme Court in 2008. Throughout his career, he has served in various capacities, including as assistant and additional advocate general of Khyber.