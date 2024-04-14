Meera fractures arm while shooting

Household name actor Meera on Saturday sustained an arm fracture during shooting in Lahore, leaving the fans saddened who are praying for her early recovery.

The actor seen wearing an arm sling in a video said she fractured her arm during a shoot.

She said it was a great pain in the beginning of the fracture, adding, “Now, it is much better and I am looking up with the time.”

Born in Lahore, Meera has been associated with the showbiz industry since her teens.

In her initial works, she was a model and in 1990s, she made her film debut with Inteha, which was a hit.

She has not only worked in the Pakistani film industry but in India’s Bollywood as well.

Meera starred in Zeher, 1920 London and several other films.