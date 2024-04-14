Gauahar Khan and her husband enjoy blissful Eid moments

Indian actress Gauahar Khan, who has proved her mettle in acting, is now captivating the attention of fans through social media.

Though Eid is over, the diva is still beaming with joy with her husband, Zaid Darbar. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar has shared a fresh set of snaps in which she is enjoying the quality moments with her husband with great vigour. In the photos, Zaid is seen wearing a white kurta, while Gauahar herself is seen wearing a wearing a pistachio green ethnic outfit.

For the photos, Gauahar captioned: “Team Host, Team Dost on every Eid.”

Gauahar Khan has amassed over 10million followers on his Instagram account.