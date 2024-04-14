Events of May 9 are highly condemnable and those responsible are unforgivable, Rehmat Khan Wardag

Lahore (Web Desk) Tehreek-e-Istiqlal chief Rehmat Khan Wardag said that the events of May 9 are highly condemnable and those responsible are unforgivable. The campaign against the army is an open betrayal. is trying and anti-national forces will surely face defeat. Talking to journalists in honor of local journalists, Rehmat Khan Wardag said in response to a question that the judges’ letter about intervention seems to be a plan to prepare lawyers’ movement. And Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry is afraid of repeating history.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s plan to mature the skin is the cause of agricultural development. Prosperity can be increased. Rahmat Khan Wardag further said that the Finance Minister should start the amnesty scheme and put the economy on its feet. Don’t be locked into a hero. The head of Tehreek Istiqlal said that the country is suffering from political instability, so political parties should forget mutual differences and take steps to correct the country’s affairs. Regarding the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, he said that the anti-national forces of Iran and Pakistan wants to de-escalate the situation, but all Muslim countries should defeat the anti-Islamic forces through close ties. In response to a question regarding the IMF program, Rehmat Khan Wardag said that through a letter, he has submitted other proposals to the current finance minister, including starting an amnesty scheme, to which he has responded positively, he said. That due to the amnesty scheme, the country will not only get billions of rupees in tax, but the frozen black money will join the business circle and help drive the wheels of the country’s economy. He said that our country is very good but its officials are incompetent and the nation is suffering.

The senior political leader said that after Mian Shahbaz Sharif, former caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has shown impressive performance and now the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is also expected to perform well. He said that the government should prevent Punjab from becoming barren by imposing a ban on setting up housing schemes and industries on agricultural lands.