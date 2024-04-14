Pakistan mobile phone imports surge despite local production

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports have risen steeply by over 100% in the current fiscal year, reaching a total of $1.148 billion. This surge comes despite a growing domestic mobile phone manufacturing industry. The Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) data reveals a strong consumer preference for imported smartphones and iPads. Analysts suggest several reasons behind this trend. One possibility is that locally produced phones may not cater to the entire spectrum of consumer demands, particularly for high-end features or popular international brands. Additionally, brand perception or established trust in certain foreign manufacturers could influence purchasing decisions. The data highlights a potential gap between domestic production and consumer needs. It is unclear whether this reflects a lack of variety in locally made phones or a price competitiveness issue.