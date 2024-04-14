OCM Charts show Pakistan’s economic dominance over India in 1965-1990 era

Optimus Capital Management (OCM) has recently released insightful info graphics shedding light on the economic trajectories of Pakistan and India. According to OCM’s analysis, Pakistan’s economic growth between 1965 and 1990 outpaced that of its neighboring counterpart, India. The infographics unveiled during the Eid holidays illustrate a stark contrast in the economic performance of the two nations. While Pakistan exhibited robust growth during the specified period, India’s growth rate, which surged to 6 percent in 1991-92, has since been on a steady decline, as highlighted by OCM.