April showers bring May flowers, but given the seemingly neverending list of horrors, while staring down another overwhelmingly surprising summer season, it’s hard not to pray for a safe, disaster-free monsoon. Lightning strikes have already claimed 15 lives in Punjab and Balochistan and heavy rainfall continues; exposing the chronic mismanagement by our authorities for the zillionth time.

Disaster management spokespersons from the affected provinces are actively updating the situation on social media, reassuring the nation of their unrelenting efforts and swift responses. They underscore how natural calamities can only be combatted “with joint and mutual cooperation.” However, no relief and rescue operations can overcome the crippling need for investment in our overall infrastructure. If a singular rain event puts the lives of millions on hold, stranding thousands and posing a threat to several dozens, it is high time those at the helm of the affairs show the courage to own up to the human element of the disasters. Decades of neglect, deliberate ignorance of storm drains and little to no information on resilient housing mean large swathes of the country would still find themselves easy targets whenever Mother Nature gets furious.

The last two years have seen the international community constantly demand Pakistan focus on robust infrastructure that can withstand climate change. Balochistan desperately needs an early warning system to spell an end to its repeated bouts with deluges, leading to the displacement of thousands of families, as they are left stranded without shelter, food, or essential supplies. With a severe impact on the shambolic transportation networks, rainfall means roads and bridges get washed away; disrupting vital connectivity and hindering relief efforts. Because the waterlogged conditions heighten the risk of waterborne diseases, the public healthcare system should brace itself for another backbreaking burden.

While natural disasters are unavoidable, it is crucial to acknowledge the underlying infrastructural breakdown that exacerbates their impact. The government must prioritize long-term solutions to bolster infrastructure resilience before the upcoming monsoon season. For a change, the people should be allowed a life free from the fear of rainfall turning into a survival challenge. *