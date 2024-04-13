US: Iran’s multi-pronged assault on Israel could overwhelm air defense systems

A Senior U.S. Official has told ABC News that they expect Iran to launch between 400-500 One-Way “Suicide” Drones and Missiles against Israel in an attempt to Overwhelm their Air Defenses.

American authorities are reportedly expecting Iran to deploy around 500 drones and missiles across several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

This action is believed to be part of Iran’s “Operation True Promise,” a retaliation following Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of several IRGC officers.