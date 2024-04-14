Officials announced for Pak-New Zealand T20 series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the list of match officials for the upcoming five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The series is scheduled to take place from April 18 to 27, with matches set to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

A notable inclusion in the umpiring panel is Aleem Dar, one of the most experienced and respected umpires in international cricket. He will be joined by Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqub, Rashid Riaz, and Faisal Afridi to supervise the matches throughout the series.

Zimbabwe’s Andy Pycroft has been appointed as the ICC match referee for the series. The 67-year-old Pycroft has officiated in a total of 144 T20I matches to date. By overseeing all five matches of this series, he will move up to second place on the list of match referees with the most T20I matches officiated.

Currently, the top spots are held by New Zealand’s Jeff Crowe, who has officiated 175 T20I matches, and Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, with 145 T20I matches under his belt. The announcement of the match officials was made by the PCB ahead of what promises to be an exciting and closely-contested T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand.