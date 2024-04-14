FBR to block sim cards of 1.8 million non-filers across Pakistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to block the mobile phone SIM cards of approximately 1.8 million non-filers across the country n a move to comply with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditions. According to media reports, the decision was approved by the Chairman of FBR. The revenue board has now dispatched the lists of non-filers to the concerned officers for implementation. The FBR has instructed its field formations to submit the data of individuals who did not file income tax returns for the year 2023. They have been directed to compile and send the final list of non-filers to the Chief Commissioners for further action. Sources indicate that action will be taken against 1.8 million tax defaulters and non-filers across the country. The FBR possesses the authority to disconnect not only the SIM cards but also electricity connections of these individuals. Special powers have been granted to 145 district tax officers across the country to take action against non-filers under Section 114B. Strict measures will also be taken against those who fail to submit their tax returns. FBR authorities have reported that 1.8 million people did not file their income tax returns for 2023 compared to the previous year. Although opportunities were provided to non-filers to submit their returns after January, the implementation of the decision was postponed and will now commence after Eid.