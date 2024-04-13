Railways constable arrested for beating woman in train

A Pakistan Railways constable has been arrested for beating a poor woman in a train after a video of the incident went viral.

Constable Mir Hassan, who assaulted a woman in the Multan Express train, was arrested and suspended from duty, Railways official said. The incident of assaulting a woman onboard the train occurred on April 7.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Inspector-General of Railway Police took note of the assault. South DIG Abdullah Sheikh confirmed the arrest of the officer and his suspension, stating that such officers are not deserving of any leniency.

He further emphasized that such disgraceful acts are unacceptable under any circumstances, and a case has been registered against the constable for his actions. He stated that besides taking legal action against the officer, strict disciplinary measures will also be taken. DIG South stated that a thorough investigation is being carried out from all aspects of the case to ensure transparency.