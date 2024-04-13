23 people were killed and many injured in various accidents due to heavy rains, hailstorms and storms, lightning strikes and various accidents in different parts of the country.



Lahore: (Web Desk) 23 people were killed and many others were injured in heavy rains, hailstorms and storms, lightning strikes and various accidents in different areas of the country including Punjab and Balochistan.

17 deaths were reported due to lightning strikes in Punjab alone. Houses were also damaged. There is flood situation in many cities while rivers are inundated. Traffic was blocked due to landslides and snowfall in the upper areas. According to PDMA, heavy rains have created the risk of flooding.

According to the details, stormy rains, hailstorms and storms occurred in different areas of the country. Several people died due to lightning strikes in Punjab and Balochistan. In Rahim Yar Khan, four people, including a husband and wife, who were working in the fields, were killed by lightning.

Three in Haroonabad , one each in Dunyapur and Kandhkot, one citizen died. Two people were killed by lightning in Dera Bugti. Four children lost their lives when the wall collapsed in Hala. Many people were also injured in various accidents. In Zhob, Sherani, Kohlu, Sabi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai and Ziarat, the life system was affected by continuous rain. Fifteen houses were severely damaged by the rain

In Chitral due to rain, flooding in the river drains, river Chitral has overflowed, there is low level flood in rain drains at many places. Dozens of tourists were trapped by landslides in Kailash. Vehicular traffic was also blocked on Swat Kalam Road.

According to the PDMA, the heavy rain has created a threat of flood situation. There is a fear of damage to standing crops including wheat due to snowfall in the upper areas. According to the Meteorological Department, the rains are likely to continue till April 15.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, lightning strikes occurred in Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

He has instructed to provide best medical aid to the injured by telephonically contacting the DCs of the concerned districts. He announced that the families of the deceased will be financially supported.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia said that it is extremely regrettable for the loss of human lives. Combating natural calamities is possible only with mutual cooperation. All organizations, including rescue, should be on alert. There are clear instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab. Arrogance will not be tolerated