Majority of husbands in Pakistan oppose violence against wives.

According to the results of a new Gallup Pakistan survey, 89 percent of Pakistani husbands oppose violence against wives.

In the survey, most of the Pakistanis said that it is not acceptable to raise a hand on the wife or do any kind of violence.

In the survey, only 9 percent supported and justified husband’s violence against his wife.

In a Gallup survey, 1 percent of Pakistani husbands took a middle position on the issue of wife violence, neither openly supporting nor opposing it.

