UK names Pakistan among countries ‘too dangerous to travel’

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the United Kingdom has added Pakistan to its list of countries that it deems “too dangerous” for UK citizens to travel to.

In the latest FCO alert, the organisation has updated the list and added eight more countries, bringing the total number of banned destinations to 24.

According to Manchester Evening News, the FCO’s alert covers a range of concerns that pose a threat to visitor safety, including crime, war, terrorism, disease, weather conditions and natural disasters.

The newly added countries are those that are currently involved in conflicts, including Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Belarus, and the Palestinian territories.

The blacklisted countries include Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Haiti, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Somalia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. In addition to a black list, the Foreign office has also issued a red list where travel should be avoided “unless absolutely essential”.