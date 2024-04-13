Eid diplomacy push with Muslim countries: PM emphasizes deeper trade ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings and discussed boosting economic and trade relations in phone calls with leaders of Gulf countries and Malaysia on Wednesday, inviting their leaders to visit Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister lauded the strong bonds and close cultural, religious and historical affiliation between the two countries.

“While expressing his gratitude for the warmth extended by the leadership of the UAE upon his assumption of office, the Prime Minister underscored that his government’s highest priority would be to transform the traditionally fraternal ties with the UAE into a mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two brotherly states,” said a statement released by the PM Office after the phone call.

The UAE leader also reiterated his country’s support to Pakistan and reaffirmed the shared desire of both sides to further strengthen these fraternal ties meaningfully.

Sharif also spoke with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, expressing satisfaction at the fraternal ties with the two countries.

He highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment and urged the two countries to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister also invited a trade delegation from Malaysia during a conversation with his counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, and asked him to undertake an official visit to Islamabad later this year.

Sharif informed Ibrahim the writings of Pakistan’s national poet, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, were being “translated into Malaysian language and the translated works may be launched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit.”

Among other important issues, the leaders of the Muslim countries also discussed Israel’s war in Gaza and efforts to promote peace in Palestine.