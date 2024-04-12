Fast-rising Stuttgart to keep Bayern goalkeeper Alexander Nübel on loan for two more years

Fast-rising Stuttgart is set to keep goalkeeper Alexander Nübel for its likely return to the Champions League next season after extending his loan move from Bayern Munich for another two seasons.

Nübel is already on loan at Stuttgart and has been crucial to the team’s surprise run to third place in the Bundesliga this season with six games to play. Stuttgart hasn’t played in the Champions League since the 2009-10 season.

“I’m happy to be part of this team and so I was quickly able to imagine staying past this summer with VfB (Stuttgart),” Nübel said in a statement. Bayern said Friday that Nübel had extended his contract with the club through to 2029, even though the loan deal means he won’t play for Bayern until at least 2026. That will be more than five years after his last game for the club that employs him.