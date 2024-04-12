Food security will be ensured amid real estate boom: minister

Federal Minister for Industries and Production and National Food Security, Member Economic Coordination Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain has claimed that ex-premier Imran Khan was still being pampered by the judiciary. He said that that incumbent coalition government will complete its constitutional term.Talking to the media after offering Eid prayers, the federal minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, efforts are being made to improve the country’s affairs and the day is not far when Pakistan will achieve results. He said that cooperation with Iran in other fields including agricultural production will be increased, while efforts will be made to reduce interest rates for industrial development. Rana Tanveer Hussain food security will be ensured by legalizing the rampant growth of housing societies. Earlier, he said that the Eid Day a day to share happiness. The world of Islam should unite not only to defend itself, but also to relieve the Muslims of Palestine and Gaza from sufferings. He said that it is the need of the hour to give relief to the people through economic stability by ending the political chaos in the country. Regarding by-elections, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that “we have won all the seats and we will succeed in all the seats in the future. Rana Tanveer Hussain recited Fateha on the graves of his father and son after performing Eid prayers.