Pakistan marked Eid ul-Fitr with prayers for people of Palestine, Kashmir

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished the South Asian nation and the Muslim world on the Eid Al-Fitr holiday which began today, Wednesday, reminding them not to forget the people of Palestine as they celebrated.

Six months into Israel’s air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, the devastated enclave faces the risk of widespread famine and disease with nearly all its inhabitants now homeless. Palestinian health authorities say more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war so far.

“I also urge Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid. We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties,” Sharif said in a statement to the nation on Eid Al-Fitr, the feast that ends Islam’s fasting lunar month of Ramadan.

“May the underlying meaning and significance of Islam spread among us all as a guide to the emancipation of humanity and may the world be filled with peace and harmony.” Israel’s military assault on Gaza has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

“While we enjoy the celebratory delight of this great occasion, we must not forget the least fortunate among us,” PM Sharif said. “I appeal to you to help those around you who deserve our support so that they could also share the joys of this occasion.”

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari also mentioned Palestine in his Eid message.

“On behalf of the Pakistan nation, I want to give the message to the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine that the whole Pakistani nation express solidarity with you,” the president said.

“We impress upon the international community to ensure immediate peace in Gaza and provision of assistance to the Palestinians. The oppression, barbarity and genocide by Israel is the gravest violation of human rights.”

Eid celebrations nationwide: On the third day of Eid ul-Fitr, people across the country are embracing the festive spirit by venturing out to various recreational destinations and gathering with loved ones.

Families are seizing the opportunity to visit relatives and partake in Eid celebrations at recreational spots. Sumptuous lunches and dinners are being enjoyed at home, fostering bonds and creating lasting memories.

Additionally, many are opting for outdoor picnics with friends, making the most of the holiday by exploring parks and other leisure areas.

In the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, attractions like Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, as well as Ayub National Park, are drawing crowds with their scenic beauty and amenities.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, bustling streets witness a surge in activity as people flock to iconic landmarks such as Minar-e-Pakistan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Jinnah Park, Fortress Stadium, Safari Park, and Jallo Park, among others, to revel in Eid festivities.

In anticipation of the influx of tourists, foolproof security arrangements have been implemented in Murree to ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid experience.

Notably, Karachi residents are making a beeline for the beaches, relishing the holiday atmosphere alongside friends and family.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tourists are flocking to picturesque destinations including Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran, Kaghan, Galyat, and Lake Saiful Maluk to immerse themselves in nature’s splendor.

Similarly, in Balochistan, visitors from all corners of the province are paying homage to Ziarat Residency, where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent his final days.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, enthusiasts are exploring the breathtaking landscapes and touristic hotspots, adding to the vibrancy of Eid celebrations nationwide.