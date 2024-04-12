

There will be a joint inquiry into the Bahawalnagar incident, ISPR

Pakistan Army has announced a joint investigation into the Bahawalnagar incident.

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, said in its ongoing statement that a joint inquiry involving security and police personnel will be conducted to investigate the tragic incident in Bahawalnagar and determine those responsible for the incident.

According to ISPR, after the investigation, action will be taken against those who misused the powers.

ISPR says that a tragic incident took place in Bahawalnagar recently, the problem was resolved in time with the cooperation of police and military authorities.

According to ISPR, some elements started propaganda on social media to create division.

According to ISPR, an attempt was made to create division between state institutions and government departments for nefarious purposes.