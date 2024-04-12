CM ensures compensation for families of Victims in Hub Road Mishap.

THATTA: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep grief on loss of 17 lives in a road accident near the famous shrine of Shah Noorani in Balochistan province.

He said that a caravan of three to four vehicles was together from Thatta heading towards their final destination when the tragic incident occurred, adding that one of those vehicle developed a fault after which passenger riding that vehicle was shifted to another vehicle that met the incident.

The CM expressed his satisfaction on the treatment being provided to the injured at Trauma Center of Civil Hospital Karachi.

” I have directed MPAs and MNAs to facilitate the affected families and we will try to compensate the families of the victims”; he mentioned.

After attending the funeral prayers for victims Syed Murad Ali Shah met with the bereaved families. He further said that he was not going to defend his government but the moves of caretaker government were not people friendly.

On the other Haleem Adil Sheikh of Sunni Itehad Council warned of launching movement against Sindh and Bloachistan governments if they failed to provide relief to the relatives of the victims.

“The incident was throbbing and we stand by the bereaved families”; he held, and added that they would also seek intervention of President Asif Ali Zardari to compensate the affected families.

” CM Sindh has shifted all the burden on the caretaker government but he has forgot that PPP ruled Sindh for three consecutive terms”; noted Haleem adding that Balochistan government should ensure renovation of the road leading to the shrine of Shah Noorani to avert such incidents in future. He lashed out at Sindh government over its failure to maintain law and order situation in Sindh.

At least 17 people were killed after a truck carrying pilgrims to Shah Noorani from Thatta plunged into ravine in Hub district on Wednesday night.