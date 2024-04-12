Prisoner number 804 has always been pampered and our judiciary welcomed him as ‘good to see’, Rana Tanveer Hussain



Lahore(Web Desk) Federal Minister for Industries and Production and National Food Security, Member Economic Coordination Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that prisoner number 804 has always been pampered and our judiciary welcomed him as ‘good to see’. It is and even today it is facilitated. He said that our coalition government will complete its constitutional term and Duma Dum Mast Qalandar will continue to work on the old work.

MNA Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar and Punjab Assembly Candidate Rana Afzal Hussain, former Vice Chairman of Municipality Rana Majid Nawaz along with Press Club Chairman Syed Qasim Ali Shah , President Haji Kabir Ashraf and Chairman Supreme Council Syed Sajjad Sherazi after offering Eid prayers in his native village Nangal Kiswala Muridke. Talking to Media , the Federal Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, efforts are being made to improve the country’s affairs and the day is not far when Pakistan starts progressing. He said that cooperation with Iran in other fields including agricultural production will be increased, while efforts will be made to reduce interest rates for industrial development. Rana Tanveer Hussain said that it is illegal to protect Greenland. Food security will be ensured by legalizing the growing business of housing societies.

The federal minister added that our government will complete its constitutional term and those claiming Damadam Mast Qalandar will continue to do their old work. Earlier, he said that the day of Eid is a day to share happiness, the world of Islam should unite not only to defend itself, but also to relieve the Muslims of Palestine and Gaza from suffering. He said that it is the need of the hour to get relief to the people through economic stability by ending the political chaos in the country.

Regarding the by-elections, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that we have won all the seats and we will succeed in all the seats in the future.and the conscious people who supported PTI in the previous elections will also vote for us. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain recited Fatiha on the graves of his father and son after performing the Eid prayer and also gave Eid to the local people after meet Eid with them.