

The spirit of the staff on duty during the Eid holidays is commendable, IG Punjab

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the spirit of the staff on duty during the Eid holidays is commendable.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

He also said that I salute the young men who sacrificed their happiness for the sake of others.