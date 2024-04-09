Diamond Paints Supports Tailor Qaiser Hassan in Serving Orphans for Eid-ul-Fitr – A True Embodiment of Compassion and Generosity



In the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr, Diamond Paints, Pakistan’s leading provider of high-quality paints and coatings, has demonstrated its commitment to the community by making a donation to Qaiser Hassan, a tailor from Kundhian, Mianwali, who has been serving orphans in his community for the past six years.

The young tailor, Qaiser Hassan embodies Ramadan’s true spirit through the act of giving, making the Eid occasion joyful for orphans. For the past six years, the 26-year-old has been stitching clothes for orphans without any charges. Qaiser Hassan currently has many orphans registered with him. He not only sews clothes for them free of charge but also provides them with Rs200 Eidi.

Diamond Paints’ donation will help Qaiser provide clothes and shoes for orphans, embodying the true spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan. Qaiser’s generous act of giving makes him a Diamond Hero, a true embodiment of the values of compassion, generosity, and community service that are so important in our world today.

Diamond Paints’ dedication to corporate social responsibility has been evident over the years, with the company always aiming to be the first to lend a helping hand. The company’s CEO, MirShoaib Ahmed, has stated that “The best way to please Allah is to look after his people”.

In addition to its donation to Qaiser Hassan, Diamond Paints has also been involved in various other community initiatives, such as collaborating with Justaju to organize an Aftaar dastarkhawanfor over 800 people and repainting Margazar School, a school for differently-abled children in Lahore, with colors of joy.

Diamond Paints’ commitment to the community extends beyond its business operations and is deeply embedded in its core values. And the donation to Qaiser Hassan demonstrates the company’s commitment to the community and its dedication to giving back to those in need.