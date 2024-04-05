RUDA, PCBDA Teams Showcase Transformative Projects at Shanghai Property and Investment Expo

The RUDA and PCBDA team, alongside prominent global participants, made a significant impact at the Shanghai Property and Investment Expo, highlighting innovative real estate ventures and strategic investment opportunities.

Representatives from renowned groups such as Real Estate Investment in Bali Group, Victory Investment and Property Development Group, Ausa International Group, and Vitruvius Development Group gathered to share insights and opportunities with a diverse audience.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Ahmad Jangua took center stage, enthralled the audience with his vision for RUDA and CBD projects. He emphasized the Punjab government’s ambitious goal of positioning the region as a hub for IT excellence, underlining strategic investments, infrastructure development, and a robust policy framework.In his address, COO Mansoor Ahmad Jangua remarked, “RUDA and CBD projects align closely with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, to propel Punjab into the forefront of global technological innovation.

By fostering local talent, attracting foreign investment, and promoting collaboration, we are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and competitiveness in the digital era.”

He further elaborated on the government’s commitment to nurturing a conducive environment for the IT sector, stating, “Our twin initiatives of establishing an IT knowledge park in the CBD area and an IT city in RUDA signify our dedication to creating Pakistan’s very own Silicon Valley. These projects aim to transform the landscape of information technology, driving innovation and prosperity for the region.”

The RUDA team’s participation at the Shanghai Property and Investment Expo underscores their commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s potential as a dynamic investment destination and technological powerhouse.