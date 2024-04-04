US confirms its commitment to enhancing the security partnership with Pakistan



The United States has reiterated its commitment to strengthening security cooperation with Pakistan and expanding bilateral relations in this area. Speaking at a media briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that enhancing the security partnership between the two countries remains a top priority and will continue to be so.

This affirmation was made in response to a question about US support for Pakistan in addressing security challenges from neighboring countries and countering the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).This assurance from Washington follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s response to a letter from US President Joe Biden, where he emphasized Pakistan’s willingness to collaborate with the US on shared goals of global peace, regional progress, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing cooperation between the two nations across various sectors such as energy, climate change, agriculture, health, and education.President Biden’s letter to PM Shehbaz marked the first diplomatic communication between the US and the new Pakistani government, reaffirming a lasting partnership and pledging support in tackling global and regional challenges. Biden also emphasized the importance of protecting human rights and fostering progress, underscoring the mutual commitment to building a strong bond between the two nations and their people.