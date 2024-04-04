Taiwan says 1,000 injured in earthquake, rescue efforts focus on Hualien

The search for survivors continues after Taiwan experienced its strongest earthquake in 25 years. The magnitude 7.2 tremor struck off the island’s eastern coast on Wednesday morning, resulting in at least nine confirmed deaths and hundreds of injuries.The focus of relief efforts is on Hualien, a city along the rugged and picturesque east coast.

Dozens of buildings suffered partial collapses, bridges and tunnels were destroyed, and roads were impacted by rocks and landslides.As of the latest update on Thursday morning from the National Fire Agency, 1,038 people were reported injured, with 52 individuals still missing and unreachable.

The death toll remains at nine, all of whom were discovered in Hualien.Tragically, three individuals from a group on a morning hike in Taroko National Park lost their lives due to a rock slide triggered by the earthquake. Rescue teams are employing drones and helicopters to locate individuals believed to be trapped in the park, renowned for its natural beauty.

Around 38 workers en route to a park hotel are still missing, though some of their colleagues have been found safe.