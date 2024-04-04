In conversation with model-turned-actress Eshal

Model and actress Eshal Fayyaz talks about her journey so far, the challenges she has faced and the impact of Pakistani cinema in this new and exclusive interview of hers.

Can you share your journey into the world of acting and how you got started in the Pakistani entertainment industry?

My journey into acting began with modelling in 2015 when I was studying in school. Transitioning to acting in 2016 with “Abro” marked the start of my journey in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

What has been the most challenging role you’ve played and how did you prepare for it?

Every character presents its own unique challenges, with each role differing from the next.

How do you balance traditional with the evolving narratives in modern Pakistani dramas and films?

Balancing traditional values with evolving narratives in Pakistani dramas and films is crucial. I strive to portray characters that resonate with modern audiences while respecting cultural sensitivities.

What impact do you believe Pakistani cinema has on promoting cultural diversity and representation?

Pakistani cinema is essential for sharing our cultural richness worldwide, fostering understanding and promoting appreciation for our heritage and traditions.

Are there particular social issues you are passionate about addressing or would consider through your work as an actress?

I’m passionate about addressing social issues through my work. Whether it’s women’s rights, mental health awareness or societal taboos, I believe in using my platform to spark conversations and drive change.

How do you approach selecting roles and what criteria do you consider when deciding to take on a project?

When selecting roles, I consider the depth of the character, the story’s impact and its potential to challenge me as an actor.