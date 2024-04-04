Mahira mingles with fans at brand launch ceremony

Mahira Khan is the mega superstar of Pakistan. She has ruled both television and films and everyone simply loves her. She has also always respected her fans and she always clicks pictures with them and gives out autographs whenever she meets them. She does not get out and about a lot so it is great for her fans whenever they see her stepping out in public. She was recently in a Karachi mall for her brand M by Mahira. Mahira was surrounded by some of her fans and she handled herself well. She also got pictures clicked and she was humble and accommodating for all her fans. A kid started crying when he saw her live and that was sweet while one fan was hyperventilating and it became a whole thing.