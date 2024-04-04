Verstappen poised to bounce back in Japan but Ferrari threaten

Max Verstappen is hot favourite for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix after failing to finish in Australia, but Ferrari are primed to exploit any slip-ups.

Triple world champion Verstappen retired from a race for the first time in two years after a brake issue in Melbourne caused smoke to billow from his Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz took the chequered flag and team-mate Charles Leclerc followed to claim a one-two finish for Ferrari a fortnight ago.

Verstappen had started the season in typically dominant form, winning emphatically in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia while Ferrari toiled behind. The tables turned in Australia but the Dutchman has won in Japan for the past two years and Suzuka is one of his favourite circuits. The sweeping bends and dramatic elevation changes allow Verstappen to make the most of his Red Bull’s superior speed, although rain is forecast for Sunday’s race.

“We knew a day like this could come at some point,” Verstappen said of his premature Melbourne exit. “So we need to be proud that we have had a great run with nine races (wins) in a row and we can come back stronger for Suzuka.” Verstappen’s troubles in Australia compounded a turbulent start to the season for Red Bull, whose grands prix wins were overshadowed by team disunity and allegations against boss Christian Horner.